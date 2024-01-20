Barbie star Issa Rae on dancing to Barbie’s Dua Lipa song: ‘worst nightmare’

Barbie star Issa Rae reflects on dancing to Barbie’s Dua Lipa song

Barbie star Issa Rae has recently talked about worst day of her life when she danced in Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Issa said she had a “terrible day” while filming the dance to Dua Lipa’s song Dance the Night.

“Doing the Dua Lipa song and dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life,” stated the Roar actress.

Issa mentioned, “It was the best day of my life being on that set.”

“It was exciting, and then, literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day. And it was terrible,” remarked The Photograph actress.

Issa pointed out, “We also didn't have the lyrics to the song. Greta was like, 'Oh, it's going to be a Dua Lipa song.’”

“But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, 'What is this? What am I dancing to?’” stated the actress.

Issa continued, “And for that, I want Barbie World to win [at the Grammys] because I didn’t have to dance to that.”

She explained, “Music elevates the storytelling of everything. I write to music, [and] you can have a scene that plays out great, but music will add that little bit of tension, or that spark, or that feeling. It will cement a scene in your brain.”

“There are so many songs that I associate with specific scenes that have also, in turn, affected my life and my memories,” noted the actress.

She added, “And it just adds an extra feeling to that song. So, they really work hand-in-hand beautifully.”