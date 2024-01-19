Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg speak highly of each other at Sundance Festival

Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg major reunion at Sundance Film Festival

Kristen Stewart and her former co-star Jesse Eisenberg have a major reunion at Sundance Film Festival 15 years after Adventureland.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, the Twilight alum remarked, “He’s my boy!” while referring to Eisenberg.

Stewart continued, “Jesse, I adore you and your work and your whole life, just endlessly and lifelong — like, I'll do it for my whole life. I love you. So much.”

The Café Society actor, who attended the festival to present the Visionary Award honour to Stewart, talked about the actress, saying, “Kristen is one of these rare performers where she is so committed, so authentic, so feeling, that you almost want to make sure she's okay at the end of the day.”

“And it's this kind of painstaking feeling that she brings to everything, which is such a gift for audiences because it gives us a real peek into the breath of our collective experiences," added the Social Network star.

After receiving the award, Stewart revealed she felt “lucky to receive the honour at just 33 years old.

“It's really nice,” stated the actress.

Reflecting on the festival, Stewart mentioned, “People that make movies that finally find their way [to Sundance], they’re like, psychotic.”

“You have to be kind of crazy to go, ‘I’m telling you; this is a good idea.’ Against all odds, like, ‘This is probably not going to end up good for anyone, but we have to try,’” added the Spencer actress.

Stewart told the outlet, “So, when I was younger and worked with all of these incredible directors, they instilled this in me.”

“I was so lucky. I was just a little tiny kid. And now, I’m like, ‘Don’t make a movie unless you have to,’” remarked the Snow White and the Huntsman actress.