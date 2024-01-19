Here’s shinning star Michelle Keegan’s different looks with curly hairstyles

Michelle has garnered admiration from her fans with various stunning curly hairstyles

Michelle Keegan is currently enjoying a notable moment in the spotlight with her successful Netflix series Fool Me Once.

The 36-year-old actress, known for her role as Maya Stern alongside Joanna Lumley in the adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel, has seen the series quickly rise to the top of Netflix charts worldwide.

Industry expert Nick Ede has also commented that the success of Fool Me Once might elevate the former Coronation Street actress to the status of a 'major' global movie star.

Michelle has garnered admiration from her fans, showcasing not only her impressive acting skills but also her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable beauty, which notably extends to her various stunning curly hairstyles."



Recently, Michelle launched a collection with Very, and although the clothes are undeniably cute, our attention was captivated by her hair during the shoot.



The choice of spiralling curls for the session showcased a striking departure from her usual thick, straight locks. Known for her occasional bouncy blowouts or brushed-out Hollywood curls, these waves and spirals in her long brown hair presented a more naturally curly aesthetic, prompting speculation about her natural texture.

Meanwhile Michelle is among the bookies' favourites to land the lead female role in the next Bond movie.

