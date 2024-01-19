King Charles' latest move to popularise monarch to cost £8million

King Charles was criticised for the move

King Charles’ latest move to popularise the monarchy is set to cost tax payers £8 million.

In a government-funded scheme, it was revealed that portraits of the monarch would be given to public buildings and institutions like councils, schools and courts.

This essentially was seen as a move to "celebrate the new reign" as portraits of Queen Elizabeth still hang in other institutions.

According to chair of anti-monarch group Republic, Graham Smith, the move was wasteful as "to spend even £1 on this nonsense would be £1 too much".

He insisted that the ministers "lost the plot" over people wishing to spend money to get a picture of King Charles.

This comes after Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said that displaying the portrait of Charles was "a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant".

He hoped that the move "will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign".