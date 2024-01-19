Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade still dating despite breakup rumours

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade also took some time apart in 2022, but reconciled in 2023

Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli are still dating, despite recent speculation that the on-off pair have split up yet again.

A new report has quashed all rumours that Elordi, 26, and Giannulli, 24, have split up for a second time, noting that any reports of a breakup are just that – rumours.

Multiple sources confirmed to both TMZ and People Magazine that the pair are still going strong. In fact, Giannulli has been accompanying the Presley star to the rehearsals for his upcoming Saturday Night Live gig and has been spotted around his trailer.

She has further been spotted in and around Rockefeller Plaza.

On Wednesday this week, US Weekly reported that the pair had split up again, though an exact date of their separation was not given.

Further fueling the speculation was that Giannulli – a YouTube star – had seemingly unfollowed Elordi on Instagram.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2021, and though they never went on record about their relationship, they have been spotted together numerous times.

In 2022, the couple parted ways because neither was “looking for a serious relationship” at that time.

However, they seemingly reconciled in 2023, being last spotted in October 2023.