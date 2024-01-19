Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fans ignite controversy amid Kate's health scare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters have been slammed for passing derogatory remarks about Kate Middleton's health condition.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fans allegedly called Princess Kate's abdominal surgery a 'payback' time following the California-based couple's rift with the royal family.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden expressed his displeasure over hateful comments against the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He wrote, "Some of the posts on here about the Princess of Wales's health problems from #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's supporters really disgust me."

Reacting to the royal expert's post, one fan wrote, "Well said Richard. It's horrific."

"Richard we’re used to it as they have attacked Catherine for 4 years. The thing is, POW is actually a lovely kind woman and they do it in the name of a fame chaser who has shown time and time again, that she’s not a nice person. Misplaced and ignorant," another chimed in.

For the unversed, Princess Kate underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on Tuesday, as informed by the Kensington Palace.

On Wednesday, the Palace released an official statement regarding the Princess of Wales' health.

The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.