Allison Holker talks about 'forgiving' Stephen tWitch Boss after death

Allison Holker Boss is thinking back on her sadness and coming to terms with forgiveness following the sudden demise of her spouse Stephen tWitch Boss.



The 35-year-old, So You Think You Can Dance alumna disclosed that she continued to speak with Stephen following his 40th-year-old suicide on December 13, 2022, in the most recent episode of The Viall Files podcast.

“I was talking to him really actively,” she shared. “I talked to him almost every single night, a really long time. It would be about anything and everything. It could be how was the day today? …Or I would be really upset and yelling at him sometimes.”

The new So You Think You Can Dance judge added that their talks ranged widely, saying, “There's times I've just screamed and there's times I've been like, 'Okay, I'm picking a school for the kids. What do you think of this school?’ And then just wait for an answer. Yeah. You know, and so it's all sorts of different kinds of things that we would talk about.”

The professional dancer also reminisced about “the biggest conversation” she had with him, which was “the most healing.”

“I was outside and I was looking at the stars and I said — whether it was necessary or not, I don't know if it was necessary or needed — but I forgave him,” she said. “And I said, ‘I hope you found that peace.’ Like, genuinely, I really hope he found that peace that he needed and that he felt like he needed. You know? And that's a really hard thing to do.”

“But, I just have so much that I want, I needed to allow myself to almost be free of that for him,” she continued. “And so we just had this long dialogue and I did. I was like, 'I forgive you and I hope you have that peace. And I've got it and I've got the kids, we've got each other. We're gonna be okay.’”