Doja Cat ‘unsafe’ from someone in family: Mother claims

Doja Cat being physically and verbally abused by brother, mother takes stand

Doja Cat is being physically and verbally abused by an immediate close family member and the singer’s mother can’t just let that happen.



According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, the singer's mother, filed for a temporary restraining order against Doja's brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, on Friday, January 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

She also mentioned Doja, 28, as needing defence against Raman, 30, in the filing.

According to TMZ, Sawyer said that Raman had knocked out Doja's teeth and had also given her scrapes and bruises, stolen some of her belongings, and damaged her skin.

The Say So singer felt "unsafe and traumatised," she said, adding that Raman had verbally abused Doja "in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]."

Citing an incident that happened earlier this month, Sawyer also claimed that Raman had threatened and physically abused her over the course of the previous year.

A hearing for a permanent restraining order is currently ongoing, and Sawyer has been granted court-ordered protection from Raman. A restraining order that Sawyer purportedly once had against her son has reportedly expired.

The singer of Paint the Town Red will need to submit her own request for a restraining order, the judge pointed out.