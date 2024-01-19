Jason Momoa talks about ‘people I idolize’, ‘everything I love to do’

Jason Momoa talks about career and 'On The Roam'

Jason Momoa got candid about his experience doing Max’s unscripted travel series On the Roam.



“This is everything I love to do, and I wanted to make a show about all the things that I love, respect and honor,” he told Variety of the series, which premieres on Jan. 18.

“Some of these people are the people I idolize. You think of it as a travel show, but it’s really all of these people opening their homes and lives to you. The more they’re peeling back these layers and letting me in, it was just an honor to find out their paths and how they got there.”

“Every person in the world is going to have one thing that you’re totally going to connect with, and vibe with,” Momoa continues.

“We’re all here together, we’re here for a short period of time. There’s no reason not to love, cherish and connect with one another. There’s a lot to learn from thy neighbor.”

This eight-part documentary series marks Momoa's most recent venture into unscripted media. He most recently co-created the competition series The Climb on Apple TV+ and hosted Shark Week on Discovery last summer. There may be more reality in store for him.

“Climbing was one of my loves, and it was challenging because I couldn’t be there for the whole thing. This is just really my life. This is me doing the things that Iove. I started this way before The Climb, it just took three years to make because I’m constantly shooting something somewhere else,” he says, explaining reality as “very challenging” in general.

“It’s a very revealing thing — it’s a hard thing to do, because I don’t know how much I want people knowing about me. But it’s too late now.”

While filming On the Roam, Momoa became aware of the fact that he still believes he has "so much to do" in his professional life and hasn't truly honed any particular skill.

On the Roam is just showcasing "what I'd be doing on my off days," he says, adding that "I don't really think I've done anything so far."

Momoa continues, “I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing.”