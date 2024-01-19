Beyonce, Jay-Z to grace hollywood's heaviest hitting party together

Beyonce and Jay-Z to attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party together

Beyonce and Jay-Z are coming to attend the pre-Grammys.



RSVPs for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party are rolling in from the A-List.

The biggest names in music have once again been confirmed for the music industry heavyweight's annual pre-Grammy gala.

Page Six has reported that entertainment power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have both confirmed their intention to attend this year's gala.

A number of well-known figures, including Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Demi Lovato, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Motown great Berry Gordy, and Jon Bon Jovi, are anticipated to contribute to making the celebration the most exclusive and must-attend event of Grammy weekend this year.

The outlet also reports that Quavo, Smokey Robinson, Ava DuVernay, Lana Del Ray, Earth Wind & Fire, Avril Lavigne, Demi Lovato, Glenys Knight, Shania Twain, Ice Spice, Maluma, Charlie Puth, Ava DuVernay, and Joan Collins are anticipated.

CEO and Chairman of Sony Music Publishing Jon Platt will be honoured at the celebration.

In collaboration with the Recording Academy, Davis is the host of the pre-Grammy gala, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Invitations were sent out last week, according to reports.