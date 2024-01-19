Penelope Cruz opens up about her fears of cars after childhood trauma

Penelope Cruz reflects on scary experience with cars after childhood trauma

Penélope Cruz has recently opened up about her fear of cars after childhood trauma.



“My sister was run over by a car in front of me when I was eight or nine and time stopped,” said the 49-year-old in a new interview with Elle magazine.

The Ferrari star stated, “It’s a great trauma, because I saw her losing consciousness. And I was numb in the hospital, telling people, ‘Oh, my sister just got run over by a car.’”

Cruz also mentioned that if the incident occurred in her adult life, she “would have been hysterical”.

Therefore, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress didn’t feel comfortable getting behind a wheel while playing Enzo Ferrari’s wife Laura in Michael Mann’s movie.

Cruz dished she has a certain “hypersensitivity in every way — visually, to sound, to people’s feelings,” which she is “lucky to have,” given her career, but it also makes her “feel or suffer things more”.

“It’s been one of the main things I deal with in therapy: how to work a balance so I can keep feeling those things without making those feelings my own,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruz also discussed details about playing Laura Ferrari role in the movie, who lost only son, Dino off-screen.

“Every day is a question of how she makes it through the day. She has this tragedy that she will never recover from, and it’s also what made their marriage break because they both feel they failed to save him,” explained the Vanilla Sky actress.