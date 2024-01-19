Lucy Hale reflects on her two-year sobriety journey: Watch

Lucy Hale shares her insight into her sobriety journey

Lucy Hale has recently opened up about sobriety journey after living a life without alcohol or substances.



Speaking on Drew Barrymore show on Thursday, the Pretty Little Liars star explained what she learned about herself during this two-year period.

“Something happens at the two-year, at least for me I think,” said Hale.

The Truth or Dare actress mentioned, “I feel like the first year I was like, ‘Okay stay safe, stay home.’”

“Certain elements of my life fell away; new people came into my life. But I felt like my second year I learned, I was having fun, I gave a new definition to fun,” remarked the 34-year-old.

Hale told Barrymore, “It just looks different these days.”

“I was going out, I was going to the dinners, I was going to the events. I wasn’t avoiding anything,” she mentioned.



Barrymore, who revealed in December 2021 that she had quit drinking alcohol over two and a half years earlier, also related to Hale.

Hale, who is currently promoting her new rom-com, Which Brings Me to You, thanked Barrymore for her honest confession about her own addiction over the years.

“The fact that you talk so openly about this, there’s no telling how many people you’ve helped. You’ve inspired me,” added the actress.