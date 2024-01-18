Penelope Cruz confesses she’s not concerned about ageing anymore

Penelope Cruz opens up about about turning 50 this year

Penélope Cruz has recently confessed she’s not worried about ageing and ready to embrace 50 this year.



In a new interview with Elle, the Ferrari star said, “People have been asking me about age since I was twentysomething.”

“Now it makes more sense, to discuss turning 50. It’s a huge, beautiful thing, and I really want to celebrate that with all my friends,” stated the Vanilla Sky actress.

Penelope remarked, “It means I’m here and I’m healthy, and it’s a reason to have a party.”

However, this was not the case in the past as the Nine actress mentioned, “When I was 25, they would ask me these psychotic questions, things you would not believe, and the only weapon I would have was not to answer.”

“Even now, on the red carpet, when they shout to ‘Turn around,’ I always pretend I didn’t hear what they said,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Penelope pointed out that she always maintained her children’s privacy.

Meanwhile, the Bandidas actress, who shares two children with Javier Bardem, never wanted to “step into the spotlight, it’s on their own time and on their own terms”.