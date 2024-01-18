Ariana Grande announces new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ after three years

Ariana Grande is finally releasing a new album after three years.
Following the release of her single, Yes, And? Grande, 30, took to her social media Wednesday to announce the name and release date of her seventh studio album – Eternal Sunshine set to release on March 8, 2024.
Notably, the release date coincides with International Women’s Day.
In her Instagram post, she also unveiled some additional artwork for the highly anticipated album, in addition to the blurry close-up portrait of her with a crimson lip.
Continuing with the warm and sultry crimson theme, the Side to Side songstress shared two more portraits of her in sheer red gloves and a white Peter Pan collar top.
“eternal sunshine… 3.8,” she wrote in the caption.
Fans and supporters flooded the comments section of the post – which amassed over 4 million likes within the first 24 hours – to express their excitement.
Among the well-wishers was the pop icon’s mother, Joan, who commented, “You’re incredible… the album is perfection!!! So proud… xooxxox.”
Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler also chimed in, exclaiming, “yeah we are celebrating international women’s day the RIGHT way.”
