Prince William rushes to wife Kate Middleton's side following 'mysterious' surgery

Prince William is making sure he is by his wife Kate Middleton’s side as she recovers from abdominal surgery.



The Prince of Wales was spotted leaving the private London Clinic in Marylebone in an electric Audi E-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung on Thursday, Jan. 18.

It comes after Prince William has been encumbered by overseeing duties of his wife as well as father King Charles, who is set to undergo surgery for his enlarged prostrate.

Since the future Queen’s admission into the hospital earlier this week, this is the first time William has been spotted visiting his wife, due to him attending to the couple’s three young kids.

Kate is said to be “doing well” after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery earlier this week.

An official statement from Kensington Palace posted on the Waleses’ social media notified of the mysterious health scare, leading to mounting speculations about her condition.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," it read.