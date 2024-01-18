Keke Palmer posts cryptic message for social media fans

Keke Palmer, who has 13.9 million followers, is making fun of "a coward" online, whom she chose not to identify while battling her estranged ex-Darius Jackson in court.

Taking to Instagram, the Emmy winner wrote a cryptic post, “Sometimes people don’t want to be your friend, they just don’t want to be your enemy. They can’t be cool with you but they don’t want you to know, even though you already do.”

She penned, “And if they can keep you close enough, maybe they can use you at an opportune time without having to have shown any loyalty.”

"It’s so much easier to be honest, no one trusts a coward. ????????," the mother-of-one said.

The post was made following the extension of her ex-Darius's domestic abuse restraining order by a judge.

Keke said, "I have never been so happy in my life!" in the previous post, which she posted on the photo-sharing app at the beginning of the New Year.

“Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”