Ben Mendelsohn's Dior revolution comes alive in 'The New Look' trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for The New Look was released, providing a glimpse into the upcoming biopic that explores the life and legacy of iconic fashion designer Christian Dior.

Starring the acclaimed actor Ben Mendelsohn as Dior, the film transports viewers to the glamour and intrigue of 1940s Paris, a city on the brink of a sartorial revolution.

Set against the backdrop of post-World War II Paris, The New Look chronicles the meteoric rise of Christian Dior, a visionary designer determined to revolutionize the fashion industry.

The ten-episode series delves into the intricate tale of how Christian Dior, Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), and their peers navigated the horrors of World War II and gave rise to modern design.

It also reunites Mendelsohn with Todd A. Kessler, the showrunner of Bloodline. The New Look was conceptualised, written, directed, and executive-produced by Kessler.

The show's teaser suggests that tension will arise between Dior and Chanel as the former gains popularity and Chanel's position as the most well-known fashion designer in the world is put in jeopardy.

“Christian Dior ruined French couture, and I’m coming back to save it,” Chanel proclaims at one point before later dismissively asking, “You think Dior is fashion?”

Dior is also heard advising Lucien Lelong (played by John Malkovich) that "Chanel can be very treacherous."

On February 14, three episodes of The New Look will debut on Apple TV+. From then until April 3, there will be one episode released every Wednesday.