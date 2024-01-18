Richard Simmons denies to give permission for his biopic

In a biopic, Pauly Shore will play the fitness expert, and Richard Simmons is pulling out of it.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” read a post on Simmons’ verified Facebook page.

“I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard.”

Shore made the idea public on Wednesday morning, but he made no mention of Simmons' involvement. The movie has the support of the Wolper Organisation. Although it is not a part of Sundance, Shore has already completed filming the short film "Court Jester," which will make its premiere in Park City, Utah, during the festival.

Simmons voiced concerns, and the filmmakers addressed them in a statement released on Wednesday.

“While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honours him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story,” said The Wolper Organization in a statement. “We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, however he is an amazing person, that changed millions of peoples lives and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.”

In a previous statement, Mark Wolper of the Wolper Organisation stated that the biography aimed to create a sentimental, Little Miss Sunshine-esque atmosphere.