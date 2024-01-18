Kate Moss 50th Birthday Bash: Inside Non-Stop fun at 2 am celebration

With close friends, the celebration turned the Michelin-starred venue into a personal nightclub

The party girl is back!

Kate Moss makes a glamorous comeback with A-List guests and Eiffel Tower views for her 50th birthday bash.

The legendary party girl, Kate Moss, rang in her 50th birthday with style, celebrating at the luxurious Laurent Restaurant in the heart of Paris's Marigny Square district.

Accompanied by boyfriend Nikolai Von Bismarck, 37, daughter Lila, 21, and an elite group from the fashion world, the soirée included A-listers such as Stella McCartney, Venus Williams, Edward Enninful, and Charlotte Tilbury.

With a group of 30 close friends, the celebration turned the Michelin-starred venue into a personal nightclub, featuring a dancefloor and makeshift catwalk.

Kate, adorned in a vintage sheer black lace dress, started the evening catching up with friends, exclaiming, 'I haven't seen you in ages.

Kate Moss danced tirelessly from 10.30 pm to 2 am, with Stella McCartney being reluctantly dragged away from the dancefloor, protesting 'but everyone's in there.' Former tennis star Venus Williams was the first to leave at 2 am, while Kate Moss remained one of the last to exit the venue.

Earlier in the day, Kate enjoyed a birthday lunch with her boyfriend and daughter at Brasserie Lipp, savoring oysters and sipping on strawberry lemonade.