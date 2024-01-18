Sian Welby to co-host This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary on ‘viewers demand'

ITV executives have chosen her to co-anchor with Dermot O’Leary

Sian Welby, the showbiz reporter for This Morning, is set to take on the hosting duties next week as the search for a replacement for Holly Willoughby continues.

ITV executives are reportedly impressed with Ms Welby following several appearances on the program and have chosen her to co-anchor with Dermot O’Leary from Monday to Thursday.

Network sources indicate that the 37-year-old Welby is considered a 'rising star,' and they are eager to provide her with an opportunity to showcase her skills in presenting the daytime show.

One told MailOnline: ‘Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much ear marked as being a star of the future.

‘She has done really well already on This Morning so the bosses thought it was time to give her the reins to the whole show rather than just segments.'

They continued: 'Viewers love a new, fresh face on the show so everyone involved in it is really excited.'

Ms Welby hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and is also a regular reporter for This Morning.

She and O'Leary will be joined in the studio by Hollywood stars Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha Raw to chat about the new action packed heist film LIFT, as well as catching up with comedian and former Strictly winner, Bill Bailey.

Alison Hammond and O'Leary will continue to host their as-usual Friday slot.

Ms Welby is the former anchor of Channel 5 News after being spotted by chiefs at the broadcaster in 2010.

She also hosted a show on Heart Radio between 2017 and 2020.

Ms Welby's role on This Morning comes three months after Ms Willoughby quit after 14 years at the helm of This Morning after an alleged kidnap plot was revealed.