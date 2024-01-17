Sofía Vergara talks about 'dating new man' after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara opened up about her dating life after splitting from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

The renowned TV personality recently revealed that she hopes to find love again in New York City.

In conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Sofía admitted her love for NYC, saying, "I love it, who doesn’t love New York City? It’s the people, it’s the energy. I think that you have more options with men also. I’m single now."

The host added, “And also there’s great food here in New York, too."

In response, the actress smiled and said, "There’s great food for when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes."

For the unversed, Sofía parted ways from Joe in late 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Recently, the Hollywood diva addressed the media coverage following her separation from the Magic Mike actor.

As per CBS Sunday Morning, she said, "You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew [the press attention] was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things."

However, Sofía shared, "The press was very respectful and very nice."

Interestingly, the actress reportedly sparked romance rumours with orthopedist Justin Saliman after ending her marriage of seven years.