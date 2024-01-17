Dua Lipa lashes out at netizens over naming her ‘vacanza queen’

Dua Lipa slams online trolls over ‘vacanza queen’ comment

Dua Lipa has recently lashed out at netizens for calling her the “vacanza queen” after she posted photos of herself on holiday on social media.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, the pop star said, “I think people are quick to forget.”

“I was on tour up until the end of December,” continued the 28-year-old.

Lipa mentioned, “I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster.”

In 2022, the singer was on Future Nostalgia world tour that started in February and wrapped up in November. She then also played Christmas shows that December.

As 2022 was a busy year professionally, Lipa decided to take time off from work and travelled to locations like Cannes and Ibiza in 2023.

She explained, “Of course, I was going to holiday and chill [during] the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off.”

“As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my things done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?” stated the Levitating crooner.

Meanwhile, Lipa’s brief collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker sparked her comeback.

Sharing her thoughts on album, the singer added, “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.”