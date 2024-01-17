Phillip Schofield seems unhappy with Holly Willoughby’s TV return

It has been reported that Phillip Schofield did not watch Holly Willoughby's TV comeback this past weekend.



It's stated that the former This Morning star didn't watch Dancing On Ice because he is "still bruised" from the way he and his co-host allegedly fell out behind the scenes as their friendship soured.

Willoughby departed This Morning in October following the revelation of an alleged kidnapping plot against her, while Schofield resigned from ITV earlier in the year after acknowledging that she had lied about having an "unwise but not illegal" romance with a junior staff member.

Later on, it became known that she would still be hosting Dancing On Ice. On Sunday night, Stephen Mulhern took over as presenter of the show.

"Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering," a source told The Sun.

"It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild."

The informant went on to say that although Schofield "offered his support" following the purported kidnapping scheme, they haven't communicated since.

They said: "He reached out to offer his support when the awful kidnap news broke but it’s understood they have not been in contact since, so he’s probably not spoken to Holly ahead of her DOI return."