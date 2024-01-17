Oprah Winfrey makes daring attempt amid weight loss medication

Oprah proudly displayed her slimmed-down figure during the event

Daring attempt!

Oprah Winfrey refused to partake in 'pizza in a bag' served during the Critics Choice Awards.

The 69-year-old renowned talk show host, who attended with The Colour Purple cast, declined the food, citing concerns about not wanting to 'mess up' her lipstick.

Oprah, appearing hesitant, gestured to her mouth and humorously stated, 'I'm not messing up my lips!'

In a clip posted on the Oprah Daily Instagram account, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Winfrey were offered the pizza during the ceremony.

Fans expressed surprise at the guests being served pizza instead of a plated meal and took note of Oprah's decision to abstain from the food.

Despite the pizza incident, Oprah proudly displayed her slimmed-down figure as she presented the award for Best Actor during the ceremony.

In December, she confirmed using a weight loss drug to assist in her weight loss journey while serving as an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

Oprah, who has been candid about her weight struggles, previously disclosed her highest weight at '237lbs.'