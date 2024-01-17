Kate Moss celebrates birthday with boyfriend as sister Lottie appears ‘UPSET’ with life

Kate Moss shares tearful video amid depression

Kate Moss marked her 50th birthday with a lavish celebration at an upscale Parisian restaurant on Tuesday evening.

The timeless supermodel, adorned in an exquisite sheer lace gown and a black silk cape, elegantly exited her chauffeur-driven car in stylish open-toe heels before making her entrance at the 41 Avenue Gabriel venue.

Among the guests accompanying her were her long-time boyfriend, Nikolai Von Bismark, daughter Lila Hack-Moss, and designer friends Stella McCartney and Charlotte Tilbury. The soirée featured the finest Haute French cuisine as they gathered to commemorate the iconic model's milestone birthday.

Kate Moss, who had been planning this celebration for a significant period, showcased her breathtaking figure in the ultra-chic gown for her special night in the City of Lights.

In contrast, her half-sister Lottie, aged 26, seemed visibly upset and dissatisfied with her life. Lottie shared a tearful video on TikTok, where she candidly discussed her "horrible" experiences.

@lottiemossx Online diary day 1 - i hope this finds the right side of tiktok and people can relate to this feeling of being lost. ♬ original sound - Lottie

'I have struggled so much since I was young with depression and anxiety and problems with addiction,” she told her followers. “Becoming a model and being in that industry made it difficult for me not to feel that way and succumb to drugs and alcohol whenever I felt sad. I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t even like or know who I am.'

'Navigating your 20s f—ing sucks because you don’t even know what you’re meant to be doing, who you’re meant to be friends with…it’s all just such a head-f–k, it really is,” she said in tears.'

'At times you become someone that you don’t like or know or recognize, and I think I’ve gotten to that place today where I’m just like, ‘I don’t know who I am.'