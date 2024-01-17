Kieran Culkin’s wife reacts to his viral Emmy speech request: ‘Huge Mistake’

Kieran Culkin sparked a viral moment when he accepted his Emmy Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Monday, January 15.

The Succession star, 41, had made a bold request publicly to his wife, Jazz Charton, 35, to expand their family, after welcoming two children.

While many thought that the moment was cute, some Internet users appeared perturbed by the gesture. However, Charton does not seem to mind it as she reacted to the moment on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday, she posted snap after the Emmy Award ceremony on Monday. The photo appeared to be taken in their hotel room, where they are staying wrote a caption alongside it.

“Here is the exact moment I realized I may have made a huge mistake by JOKINGLY saying ‘we can have another baby if you ever win an Emmy,’” she quipped.

Culkin dished on the backstory of his request in a press conference after collection his award, revealing that he had been “asking for a while” to have more kids.

“When I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she goes, ‘No! What did I say?’ So, I told her, and it all came back to her.”

“So, then she spent the whole week being nervous and, instead of talking to her in private like a human,” he continued. “I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude. That’s it. That’s the whole story.”