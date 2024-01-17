Kieran Culkin admits ‘blasting’ wife in viral Emmy speech was ‘rude’

Kieran Culkin may have gotten carried away in his emotions when he won the 2023 Emmy Award over the weekend.

In the now-viral moment, the Succession star took home the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roman Roy. In his acceptance speech, the actor, 41, had asked his wife, Jazz Charton, for another baby.

Giving a backstory to the moment in a press conference after the Emmys, Culkin revealed that he had been “asking for a while” to which his wife had said, “Maybe if you win the Emmy, haha.”

The actor admitted that his gesture was “rude” since he “didn’t bring it up for months,” and then put her on the spot.

“When I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she goes, ‘No! What did I say?’ So, I told her, and it all came back to her.”

“So, then she spent the whole week being nervous and, instead of talking to her in private like a human,” he continued. “I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude. That’s it. That’s the whole story.”

Culkin and Charton tied the knot in June 2013 and expanded their family six years later with the arrival of daughter Kinsey in September 2019. The couple welcomed son Wilder in September 2021.