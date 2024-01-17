Prince William ‘not interested’ in upholding THIS royal tradition as King

Prince William is expected to shun his title of the Supreme Governor of the Church of England when he succeeds King Charles as sovereign because of his beliefs.



In his upcoming book about King Charles III, royal author Robert Hardman raised question over the Prince of Wales’ scant spirituality, which makes him undeserving for the aforementioned title.

The King of England naturally assumes the position of the head of the Church of the country once he ascends to the throne; the tradition has been upheld since King Henry VIII in the 1530s.

However, Hardman argued in an excerpt that William “does not share the King’s sense of the spirtual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.”

Citing a senior palace figure, the biographer continued: “’His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn't go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it.’”

“'He very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment,’” he added.

The King has been vocal about his devotion to faith in many speeches he has delivered since assuming the throne.

Meanwhile, William has steered clear from addressing his beliefs since his exposure to the public as their heir.

He was last spotted visiting church at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham with his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids on Christmas Day.

Hence, among the many things the father of three is expected to do differently once he takes over the crown, rubbishing the title during his prospective coronation remains one of the firsts.