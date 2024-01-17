Lynne Marta, 'Joe Kidd' star, passes away at 78

Lynne Marta, a versatile actress known for her roles in films like Joe Kidd, Footloose, and the television series Love, American Style, passed away on January 11, 2024, at her Los Angeles home. She was 78.

Marta's career spanned over five decades, with her early credits including small roles in films like Red Sky at Morning (1971) and alongside Clint Eastwood in the John Sturges Western Joe Kidd (1972). She later gained wider recognition for her portrayal of Lulu Warnicker, the uptight dance instructor in the 1984 hit film Footloose.

Beyond film, Marta was a regular on the television comedy series Love, American Style during its first season in 1969-1970. She also appeared in numerous other shows throughout her career, including Cannon, Medical Center, Barnaby Jones, Starsky and Hutch, and Days of Our Lives.

Marta's talent extended beyond acting, as she was also a gifted singer and songwriter. She even composed and sang the song Nobody Loves You Quite Like You Do for a 1978 episode of Starsky and Hutch.

"Lynne was a beautiful, talented woman with a heart of gold," said her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire, who confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. "She was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed."

Marta is survived by her sister, Barbara Marta, and her brother, Richard Marta.