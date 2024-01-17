Sam Asghari uses Britney Spears to get close to Brad Pitt

Sam Asghari uses Britney Spears to pose with Brad Pitt

Sam Asghari is surely to upset Britney Spears after snapping picture with superstar Brad Pitt using the singer’s name.



At a modest art exhibition in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Asghari ran into Brad Pitt. According to an eyewitness who spoke to the US Sun, the personal trainer named-dropped the Toxic singer in order to get a photo with the A-list star.

“Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari was also there and went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him,” the source told the outlet.

Pitt may or may not have known who Asghari was, but an insider told Page Six in November that the Bullet Train star is particularly eager to adapt Britney Spears' memoir for the big screen.

After separating from Spears in August 2023, Asghari posted the picture on Instagram, joking that Pitt, who has his own skincare brand called Le Domaine, had given him "a lot of great skin care tips."

“At the #bennettmiller @gagosian with some cool people last night,” the actor, 29, captioned the picture of him posing with to Pitt, whose skin looked very smooth and fresh.

Because of Spears' obsession with the Fight Club actor, several of her admirers interpreted the message as a jab at the pop icon.

“This is rude because you know Britney loves Brad Pitt,” one fan wrote, to which another added, “Trolling B again.”

“Would people even know who you are if you hadn’t been married to Britney?” a third joined in. “I can’t be the only one who thinks this.”