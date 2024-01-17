Benny Blanco loves watching Selena Gomez take the spotlight without him

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco in late 2023

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are award show official.

Although the new couple is yet to walk the red carpet together, Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 35, attended the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards together – having attended the Golden Globes the previous week – marking their first second award show appearance together.

However, Blanco notably did not walk the red carpet with Gomez on both events, instead watching his pop icon girlfriend with stars in his eyes from the sidelines.

As Gomez posed for photos on the Emmys Sunday night, Blanco obligingly let her have her moment, blowing her kisses from the sidelines as can be seen in a video shared by E! News on Instagram.

However, Blanco was all for posing with Gomez once inside the venue, sweetly caressing her hand as she draped her arm over him.

The new lovebirds leaned into each other as they posed for the photo shared by photographer Jordan Strauss, resting their head against each other.

Earlier this month, a source noted to People Magazine that the Calm Down songstress was “super happy and present” amid her new romance.

“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” a source spilled to the outlet.