Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker display 'teenage antics' at Emmys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who couldn't keep their hands off each other at the 75th Emmy Awards, seemingly showed off their unbreakable bond after having baby Rocky.

In conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Jess Ponce III gave a detailed analysis of the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer's PDA-filled appearance at the star-studded awards ceremony.

He shared, "Stepping onto the Emmy red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker owned the spotlight with their signature style. Their connection was undeniable, wrapped up in each other as always."

"Known for their PDA [public displays of affection], they lived up to expectations. With a gaze into each other's eyes (we assume Travis was looking under those dark sunglasses!), they shared a passionate kiss—definitely not just a peck on the cheek," the expert added.



Speaking of the couple, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Rocky, Jess shared, "And don't think for a second that their new baby has tamed their teenage antics. Nope, they're still all about the show and loving every moment of it!"

For the unversed, Kourtney welcomed a baby boy with Travis on November 1, 2023, following IVF struggles.

The founder of Poosh also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

On the hand, the musician shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.