Michael Bublé reflects on his near-death experience with ‘polar bears’

Michael Bublé talks about his scary encounter with ‘polar bears’on Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Bublé has recently reflected on his near-death experience after he experienced aggressive animal encounter in Canada



Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, Michael recalled coming up close with a bear after attending a party with actor Berry Pepper.

“I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach.’ And so, me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing,” said the 48-year-old.

The Everything singer continued, “[He was] literally swearing at us and just screaming — I mean screaming bloody murder.”

Michael disclosed that the man was trying to warn them to stay away from the animals who had been lolling along the beach.

The musician mentioned, “We didn’t realise, we were running to our certain death.”

“Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God they’re so cuddly,” explained Michael.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer pointed out, “They’re beautiful but they will eat you.”

“Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch,” he quipped.

To this, Kelly added, “Who would've thought there were just polar bears — nobody ever hears that. ‘Oh, there’s polar bears hanging on the beach.’ It just doesn’t happen.”