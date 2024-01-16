Royal couple ends marriage months after divorce prediction

The Crown Prince of Albania and Crown Princess Elia Zaharia left the royal family in shock with surprise announcement of ending their eight years of marriage.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Prince Leka made bombshell announcement of ending marriage with Elia. The couple, who married in Tirana in October 2016, share a three-year-old daughter named Geraldine.

Prince Leka, who is the head of the Albanian Royal Family, stated that their young daughter will remain their main priority.



The post, which has since been deleted, read: "Friends and well wishers, I need to inform you that today we started the legal procedures for the settlement of marriage, as we jointly decided to seek a divorce."



It added: "This is not at all a reality that makes me happy, as I believe in family values as the most precious thing!"

The Prince expressed his true feelings about their daughter, saying: "I would never have chosen for my daughter to grow up with separate parents, but sometimes separation is the only option."

"What matters most, is that my baby girl experiences this moment as easily as possible. Thank you very much to all of you who wrote to me and gave me courage!"

The statement added: "Since the marriage has lost its function, they have seen the way to resolve it by mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures.



"Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values ​​of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!"

It continued: "The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princess Geraldine, will remain at the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy and safe life for Geraldine."

Crown Princess Elia also shared the same statement and thanked her followers for their "kindness" during "these difficult months".

