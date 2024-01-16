Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce's family hits roadblock

Taylor Swift is reportedly struggling to get along with Travis Kelce's brother and his wife

Taylor Swift is reportedly having a hard time getting along with the family of beau Travis Kelce.

A source revealed to Life & Style that the Lover singer feels helpless as the athlete’s brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie struggle to get used to the overwhelming spotlight.

The Kelce family became a subject of interest among audience outside of the NFL arena after Taylor’s relationship with Travis was revealed back in September.

In an interview a few months ago, Kylie seemed unimpressed by the limelight they had been receiving since the Grammy winner began attending the Chiefs’ tight end’s games, expressing that it is “not particulary my cup of tea.”

Also Read: Travis Kelce spills tea on his, Taylor Swift's first fight

Though the communications major later cleared the air regarding a rumoured feud with Taylor, the insider insisted that the pop star “took that personally and since then it’s been very awkward”.

Noting that she “hasn’t had the best reception from the [couple],” they shared to the outlet, “Taylor understands that it can be exhausting, but she can’t help that everything she does becomes front-page news.”

“Go watch that interview,” Kylie lashed out at reports via TikTok video in November. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. You’re reaching! You are reaching!”