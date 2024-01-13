Travis Kelce spills tea on his, Taylor Swift's first fight

When discussing his Christmas in 2023, Travis Kelce didn't hold back on the December 29 bonus episode of his podcast New Heights. Recalling the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders, he said to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, "[It was] the] f–king worst. I've experienced better."



The NFL tight end, 34, claimed afterwards that "good Christmas cheer and good people" kept him from having a miserable holiday, but an exclusive source tells Life & Style Travis’ melancholy put a significant damper on the festivities — and led to his first argument with his girlfriend of five months, Taylor Swift, also 34.

“The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays,” says the source. “Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight. He apologized after but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

There are beginning to be gaps in this fairytale romance between the two. According to the insider, Taylor is beginning to realise the difficulties involved in dating a well-known athlete. The source states, "This is all very new for Taylor," adding that the "Karma" singer sought advice from her new friend and fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes.

“Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy.” The source says Taylor was a “nervous wreck” before Travis’ New Year’s Day game and was even contemplating cutting her holiday visit short. “The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful.”

Tension is also brought on by constant travel. Although Travis has visited Taylor at her New York City residence and witnessed her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina in mid-November, Taylor has accrued the most frequent flight points.

“It’s hard to even keep up with how many flights Taylor has taken to Kansas City to see Travis,” says the source.