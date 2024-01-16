‘Better Call Saul’ ends quietly after Emmy snub

Despite earning a staggering 53 nominations over its six-season run, the critically acclaimed AMC drama Better Call Saul concluded its journey without a single Emmy Award win.



The final season saw nods in prestigious categories like Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk but ultimately failed to convert any nominations into wins.

The news of the shutout sparked debate and disappointment among fans and critics alike. Many expressed their frustrations on social media, questioning the Emmy voting process and highlighting the show's numerous accolades elsewhere, including Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Better Call Saul served as a prequel to the iconic Breaking Bad, chronicling the transformation of Jimmy McGill into the morally compromised lawyer, Saul Goodman.

While Better Call Saul undoubtedly deserved recognition, the 2023 Emmy season was particularly competitive. Shows like Succession, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game dominated the nominations, leaving little room for other contenders.

Ultimately, the sheer volume of outstanding television in recent years may have contributed to Better Call Saul's Emmy elusiveness.

Despite the Emmy shutout, Better Call Saul leaves behind a lasting legacy and has undoubtedly earned its place among the greatest television dramas of all time.