Pedro Pascal finally reveals cause of army injury during 75th Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal dished on his shoulder injury in a censored moment as he was presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder,” Pascal, 48, said on stage as wore an arm sling. “And I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s—t out of me.”

The crowd erupted in laughter and the camera panned to the Succession star, 41, who jokingly glared at the Last Of Us actor.



The Narcos actor previously avoided talking about his injury when he appeared for the 2024 Golden Globes last week. He simply told the reporters that he “fell” and didn’t go in much detail.

The friendly banter between the two actors comes just a day after Culkin the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series beating out the Mandalorian actor.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again,’” Culkin said while accepting the award. “But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times.”



He then poked fun at Pascal, saying, “So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!”