Harrison Ford comes out of shell to give shoutout at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford gushes about wife Calista Flockhart at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison recently said that although the couple—who were married in 2010—haven't yet been on screen together, the real work is done behind the scenes.

"I want to thank my lovely wife," he gushed at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14 while receiving his Career Achievement honor, "who supports me when I need a lot of support. I need a lot of support."

"I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had," the 1923 star added, "and I'm grateful."

Ford, 81, and Flockhart, 59, met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and immediately fell in love. Even her Ally McBeal costar James Marsden, a well-known "third wheel," joined them on their first date.

"She asked me after we wrapped if I would come along with her on this date," Marsden told James Corden during a 2019 interview.

"It was a new guy and we felt safe with each other."

Although it may have been awkward, everything turned out OK, as Ford and Flockhart are still together today.



