Robert Downey Jr explains why he was jealous of Rob Lowe

Robert Downey Jr reflects on his high school jealousy with Rob Lowe

Robert Downey Jr has recently confessed he was jealous of Rob Lowe in high school.



During an appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, the Iron Man star discussed about his high school rivalry with Rob in Santa Monica over 40 years ago

“I want to say I was jealous, but that's not deep enough,” said Robert.

Robert revealed, “I want to say that I didn't understand how anyone could get where you were. Let alone, still have attendance in [school].”

“It just seemed like there was something so high functioning going on, that there was no point for me to even attempt to understand it,” remarked the Due Date actor.

Rob remembered how his agent would send him messaged as he used to wander around school hallway and filled bulleting board with his high school plays information.

“Can you imagine what it was like for the rest of us to see that notification for you?” questioned Robert.

Rob responded, “We're wired similarly and also super differently. Like, you would be impossible to pin down, I would think, for that kind of structure at that point in your life.”

Oppenheimer star remarked, “Yeah, I was a hot mess, who ended up dropping out of high school to pursue his acting career in New York City.”

For the unversed, Robert’s popularity increased back in 1985 but later he took a hiatus from limelight due to substance abuse. The actor maintained his sobriety since 2003.