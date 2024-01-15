Elizabeth Debicki remembers 'glorious' Princess Diana at Critics Choice Awards

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed the late Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown, won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

During her award acceptance speech, the Australian actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the "incredible and glorious" late royal figure.

She said, "Thank you, I truly did not expect this. This role has been an incredible gift to me. It has been a terrifying challenge and I will always be grateful for it."

"My only hope really was that I would do this remarkable woman, incredible, glorious woman, proud by playing her in this show."

Recently, the actress won the Best Supporting Female Actor – Television Golden Globe Award for her mesmerising performance in the Netflix series based on the British royal family's drama.

Earlier, Elizabeth revealed her inner feelings of recreating the late royal figure’s tragic death scene during an interview with Netflix.

The actress called the process of filming "heavy and very manic, and incredibly invasive."

Moreover, The Night Manager star expressed her admiration for Prince William and Harry's mother, saying, "She’s like a symbol, like a magical person."