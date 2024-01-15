Lil Nas X’s new ‘J Christ’ music video praised by Church of Satan

Lil Nas X was also previously criticized for his religious imagery in his 'Montero' music video in 2021

Lil Nas X has received the stamp of approval from the Church of Satan once again.

The 24-year-old rapper and singer recently released the music video for his new track, J Christ on Friday, January 12, laden with theological imagery – sending shockwaves through the religious world.

Following the release of the controversial clip, the Church of Satan came forward to endorse Lil Nas X’s artistic expression for a second time, per TMZ.

Speaking to the outlet, the church’s magister David Harris exclaimed that the imagery and symbolism in the video was “fantastic.”

Harris further praised Lil Nas X’s marketing strategy, likening it to the church’s teaching of “lesser magic,” which the outlet described as “the ability to manipulate people into doing what you want.”

Among J Christ’s religious imagery was the portrayal of Biblical figure Noah braving treacherous waters in his ark as well as Jesus Christ on the crucifix – both played by Lil Nas X.

The two-time Grammy winner – who wrote and directed the music video himself – also depicted himself playing basketball with the devil, breaking his ankles.



Apart from the imagery, Lil Nas X – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – also made blatant references to religion in his lyrics.

“Back up out the gravesite/ B**** I’m back like J Christ,” he raps in one of the verses.

Ahead of the new release, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to clarify that he did not intend to offend religious people with his art, urging them not to “gatekeep a religion.”

Notably, he used heavy religious imagery in his 2021 track Montero, which sparked even more controversy.

However, Harris noted that he supported the video back then as well, insisting that the Church of Satan “doesn’t actually worship Satan and instead touts being your true self.”