Sofia Vergara addresses media coverage of Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara has been slowly reclaiming her life post-divorce.

The Modern Family star confessed that she’s “been moving on” after finalising her divorce from her second husband, Joe Manganiello, in September 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the 51-year-old Colombian bombshell further reflected that contrary to what she expected, the media was actually very forgiving about the whole ordeal.

“You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew [the press attention was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things,” she reflected.

But, to her surprise, “the press was very respectful and very nice.”

She continued, “And I thought they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

Vergara and Manganiello split because of irreconcilable differences, with vastly “different attitudes” towards life slowly drifting them apart, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet further reported that the 47-year-old Magic Mike star wanted children while the Emmy-nominated actress didn’t, given she already has a 32-year-old son Manolo with her highschool sweetheart and first husband, Joe Gonzales.

Since then, Vergara reportedly sparked a romance with orthopedist Justin Saliman, while Manganiello moved on with actress and model Caitlin O’Connor.