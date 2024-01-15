Zara Tindall deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle

Zara Tindall deals fresh blow to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' have been slammed as less popular royals who lack real charm to win hearts

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her rugby legend husband Mike, who are seen rubbing shoulders with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, have fueled rumours of their entry into the Hollywood, warning Harry and Meghan of the possible future adventure.

A Hollywood insider has claimed "if Zara and Mike decide to show off their acting skills in the industry they would outclass Harry and Meghan."

"Meghan is less-talented than Zara, and royal fans want her to try her luck in the screening world along with her athlete husband," the source added.

On the other hand, celebrity PR expert Jane Owen, speaking to The Mirror, claimed: "Hollywood loves Royalty" with her noting that Zara and Mike "can take advantage of that interest and attention".



She said: "If their team knows what they are doing they could potentially become even more popular in time than Meghan and Harry because they don’t have to combat the negative publicity and the mistakes they have made to regain trust and momentum."



After their appearance at the Magic Millions Race Day, a brand expert has spoken of the couple's potential, saying they are "more marketable" than the Sussexes.