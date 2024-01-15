Jennifer Lopez gets as floral as possible in latest ‘This is Me…Now’ stocking

Jennifer Lopez's 'This is Me...Now' limited vinyl edition cover

Jennifer Lopez seems just like a blooming flower in her latest stocking photoshoot.



For the cover of the limited edition coloured vinyl version of This Is Me...Now, J-Lo fit into a floral bodystocking.

The singer also stuns in an all-black bodycon dress.

On Friday, the 54-year-old singer and actress released her lead single, Can't Get Enough.

She exclaims over her "too good to be true" sexual life with husband Ben Affleck in the song.

Recent allegations of conflict between Jen and Ben behind the scenes surfaced a month before Jen's recent remarks regarding their relationship.

In the process of finding their ideal home, sources said Ben was getting weary of JLo's diva demands that everything be "perfect." They were reportedly seen fighting at red carpet events, with Ben taking offence at her skimpy clothing.

Though it turned out to be one of Jen's most transparent looks to date, they must have managed to get beyond that final obstacle.

She recently told Vogue that she was very much in control of every aspect of her life, including her wardrobe choices.

She said, “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically.”