SHIRTLESS Zac Efron cuddles up to big pet dog

Zac Efron loves his dog too much.
On Sunday, January 14, 36-year-old Zac Efron shared stories of his travels with a feline buddy on Instagram Stories.
The Iron Claw actor was in a kitchen, standing nude while a pal placed a large dog up to Efron's face. Cutely, Efron pursed his lips as if he was going to kiss the dog.
Efron has a deep affection for animals; in April 2012, he adopted his first dog, named Puppy. Australian Shepherd puppy Puppy passed away in 2016.
In the end, Efron grew his family by rescuing the dogs Maca, Dreamer, and Chapelle. Efron also enjoys lending a hand to other needy dogs.
“I rescued a dog. He was a puppy and he got away,” he revealed during an April 2016 interview with BuzzFeed.
“I just ran out in the yard to go save him, like in the street, in my underwear — I just woke up — and snagged him and was like, ‘No, don’t run away.’ And I looked up and my neighbor and his whole family were like, ‘Morning!’ I was like, ‘Hey! This is awkward. You have a lot of kids.’”
