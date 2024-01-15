Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out for rare date night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are notoriously private about their relationship

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still going strong.

On Friday, the famously private couple stepped out for a date night at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, California, for the art exhibition of Bennet Miller – the director of his 2012 comedy Moneyball.

In a rare spotting, the Fight Club star, 60, was seen exiting the gallery with Ramon, 32, as they walked through a parking garage and hopped into their car.

For the night out, Pitt threw on a brown leather bomber jacket over a black polo, paired with stylish dark wash jeans and dark boots.

Meanwhile, the jewelry designer donned a beige cardigan paired with high-waisted leather trousers, a white tank top, and black boots. She further accessorised with a gold pendant necklace and an olive green handbag.

Earlier in the night, Pitt was spotted chatting with Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, even pausing to snap a photo with the fitness guru.

Pitt and Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022, briefly after the latter split with her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

They made their relationship red carpet official the following year when they attended the 12th annual LACMA ART-Film gala in November 2023.