John Legend celebrates first birthday of daughter with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend shares three other children with wife Chrissy Teigen – his youngest being 6 months

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s youngest daughter just turned one year old!

The legendary crooner, 45, took to Instagram Saturday to celebrate the milestone moment for his family of six, pouring out his heart for his youngest daughter, Esti Maxine.

“Esti Maxine is ONE today!” Legend wrote in the caption of the sweet birthday post. “She’s been lighting up the house since day one,” he gushed, adding multiple red heart emojis as well.

The accompanying carousel post featured various heart-melting pictures of the young one throughout her first year of life.

One of the pictures showed the baby giving her own reflection a smooch, while others showed her testing out her legs as she stood up with the support of various objects around the house.

Yet another photo showed the little tot channeling her model mother, looking chic in red-tinted heart-shaped glasses and a pink bib, while another showed her cradled in her doting father’s arms.

The 12-time Grammy winner also shared a snap from the birthday celebrations, showing the birthday girl next to a cake almost as big as her.

Perched atop the counter, she flashed a big smile for the cameras as her loved ones surrounded her.



Teigen announced Esti Maxine’s arrival last January.

Besides Esti Maxine, the couple also share daughter Luna Simone, 7 and sons Miles Theodore, 5, and Wren Alexander, 6 months.