Kourtney Kardashian unbothered after husband Travis’ ex bashed her family

Travis Barker shares two children with Shanna and a newborn with Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian is tuning out the hate.

The Kardashians star look unbothered at her latest Target trip just days after Shanna Moakler – the ex-wife of Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker – trash-talked Kourtney’s entire family.

The new mom – who recently gave birth to her and Travis’ first child together – was all smiles as she celebrated her brand Lemme hitting the Target shelves.

In the snaps uploaded to her Instagram Saturday, Kourtney posed with her wellness products – vitamins and other supplements – even playfully sitting in a shopping cart filled with the gummies.

Draped in a stylish brown fur coat and sporting black wide-legged pants, she topped off her look with a coordinated New York Yankees cap and sunglasses.

“Lemme stocked on the Target shelf aisles is one of the few things that could get me out of my baby bliss bubble for an hour!” she captioned the post, adding that seeing her product on Target shelves was “such a pinch me, dream come true moment.”



Kourtney’s trip to Target came just days after Travis’s ex-wife took to her podcast Dumb Blonde to bash Travis and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Moakler doubled-down on her claims that while she was still married to Travis, he had cheated on her with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

She further ranted about the “disgusting” Kardashian family’s role in the demise of their marriage.

Both Kim and Travis have continued to deny the accusations over the years.