Selena Gomez celebrates Nicola Peltz birthday with help of boyfriend Benny Blanco

Disney Channel actress boyfriend Benny Blanco also contributed to the festivities

Selena Gomez who recently turned heads at a cozy Rare Beauty event gave her BFF Nicola Peltz a wonderful birthday treat by arranging a pyjama party that was attended by the closest ones.

Disney Channel actress boyfriend Benny Blanco also contributed to the festivities by preparing 'the best food' for the celebration.

Nicola Peltz, the Holidate star currently married to Brooklyn Beckham, posted a series of photos capturing special moments from the 29th birthday bash on her main Instagram account.

In the caption, she penned, 'i'm so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!).'



'thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting,' Nicola sweetly concluded.

This birthday celebration follows Selena's brief hiatus from social media after being involved in the viral drama surrounding Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram stories that she would be taking a break, stating, 'I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters.'

However, she returned after only a 24-hour hiatus to promote a cooking video with Gordon Ramsay.

The singer and actress previously attempted to shut down the speculation that she was gossiping to pal Taylor Swift about Chalamet and Jenner.

She wrote on social media, 'Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.'